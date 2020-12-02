|
ROSS, Colleen Elaine (nee Dell). Born 12th March 1926. Passed away on Tuesday 24th November 2020 in Tauranga Hospital after a short illness. Loving wife of the late Gilmer McClure Ross. Dearly loved mother and mother in law to Stuart, Jonathon, Louise, Lynette, Nicola and Paul. Cherished grandmother to Jason, Bernard, Antonia, Isabelle, Fleur, Marcus and Charlie. Much loved great grandmother to Amelia, Charlie, Patrick, Finley & Henry. You will be forever in our hearts. A funeral will be held at Elliotts on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road Tauranga on Tuesday December 8th at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020