|
|
|
MEIKLE, Colleen Dorothy. On Friday 25th September 2020, peacefully at home with her family. Beloved wife and best mate, for 63 years, of John. Loved mother and mother in law of Mark and Carmen, Leone and Bruce, and Tracey. Adored nana of her 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Special thanks to EBOP Hospice and Joanne McKnight for their exceptional care of Colleen. A funeral service for Colleen will be held in St Peter Chanel Catholic Church on Wednesday 30th September at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Meikle family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020