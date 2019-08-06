Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua City, Wellington
04-237 4174
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen DEBBAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen DEBBAGE

Add a Memory
Colleen DEBBAGE Notice
DEBBAGE, Colleen. Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village on Saturday 3 August 2019, aged 89 years. Loved wife and friend of the late Harold. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Deb, Christine (deceased) and Allen Henderson. Loved Gran of Jonathan and Michael; Sally, Paula and Gareth. Loved Great-Gran of Skyla and Zack. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Malvina Major for their care of Colleen for the past 6 years. A funeral service for Colleen will be held at The Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, Porirua on Thursday 8 August commencing at 2:00pm. Messages may be sent to "The family of Colleen Debbage" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. Ninness Funeral Home Porirua (04) 2374174 www.ninness.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.