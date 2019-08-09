Home

Colleen Betty KELLAND

Colleen Betty KELLAND Notice
KELLAND, Colleen Betty. Mum, Nana, Nana Colleen. Passed away on August 6th 2019 after a short illness aged 89 years. Colleen was the loved wife of the late Ken. Wonderful mother and mother in law to Gerald, Jason and Tracey and Graham (deceased). She was also devoted Nana to Suzanna and Damon, Paul, Zac and Ethan and Nana Colleen to Emma, Riley and Oliver. She will be sorely missed by family and many many friends. Rest in peace mum. A service will be held for Colleen in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Monday 12th August at 3:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
