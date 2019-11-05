Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen TANNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Anne TANNER

Add a Memory
Colleen Anne TANNER Notice
TANNER, Colleen Anne. Died at home, November 3rd 2019, aged 82. Beloved wife of Dennis. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Andrew, Denise and Sam, Keith and Emma. Stepmother of Antoinette and the late Geraldine. Very proud Gramma of Kale, Samantha, Lucia, Elena, Eloise, and Delilah. Loved daughter of the late Elsie and Keith Bell. Loved sister of Robin, Helen and the late Heather. Privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kerikeri Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -