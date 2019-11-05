|
TANNER, Colleen Anne. Died at home, November 3rd 2019, aged 82. Beloved wife of Dennis. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Andrew, Denise and Sam, Keith and Emma. Stepmother of Antoinette and the late Geraldine. Very proud Gramma of Kale, Samantha, Lucia, Elena, Eloise, and Delilah. Loved daughter of the late Elsie and Keith Bell. Loved sister of Robin, Helen and the late Heather. Privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kerikeri Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019