Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Woolertons; Funeral Home Chapel
8 Railside Place
Hamilton
Colleen Anne (Edwards) PORTEOUS
PORTEOUS, Colleen Anne (nee Edwards). On Friday 12th June 2020 peacefully at Matariki Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Cherished Mum of Keith (deceased); Glenn; Dianne and David Beanland. Nana of Thea, Cleo, Dale (deceased), Brett, Amy, Emma, Hayley; Lauren, Paige and Brock. Great grandmother of 9. God Bless. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Waikato and Matariki Hospitals. A Celebration of Colleen's Life will be held at Woolertons; Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton on Thursday 18th June at 2.00pm. Correspondence to the Porteous family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240 Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
