PORTEOUS, Colleen Anne (nee Edwards). On Friday 12th June 2020 peacefully at Matariki Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Cherished Mum of Keith (deceased); Glenn; Dianne and David Beanland. Nana of Thea, Cleo, Dale (deceased), Brett, Amy, Emma, Hayley; Lauren, Paige and Brock. Great grandmother of 9. God Bless. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Waikato and Matariki Hospitals. A Celebration of Colleen's Life will be held at Woolertons; Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton on Thursday 18th June at 2.00pm. Correspondence to the Porteous family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240 Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020