|
|
|
GERA, Colleen Ailsa (nee Moore). Passed away peacefully on 21 August 2020 aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late John. Cherished mum and mother in law to Donna and Dale, Kathryn and Bevan, Tony and Kim. Adored Nana to Nicole, Danelle, Lee and Bek, Tasha and Lauren. You will be forever in our hearts ? "Gone but never forgotten" A private family gathering will be held, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Banicevich-Gera family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Habour 0751
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020