ADDISON, Colin William. Aged 83, peacefully on 1 December 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Loving Dad to Vivienne, Robyn and Rowan, Grandpa to 8, Great-grandpa to 8 and valued friend to many. Showing courage, spirit and joking with the nurses right to the end. Following a private cremation, friends are invited to join family in a celebration of Colin's life, commencing 1:30pm Saturday 7 December at Auckland Lodge of The Theosophical Society, 4 Warborough Ave, Epsom.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019