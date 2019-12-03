Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Auckland Lodge of The Theosophical Society
4 Warborough Ave
Epsom
Colin William ADDISON

Colin William ADDISON Notice
ADDISON, Colin William. Aged 83, peacefully on 1 December 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Loving Dad to Vivienne, Robyn and Rowan, Grandpa to 8, Great-grandpa to 8 and valued friend to many. Showing courage, spirit and joking with the nurses right to the end. Following a private cremation, friends are invited to join family in a celebration of Colin's life, commencing 1:30pm Saturday 7 December at Auckland Lodge of The Theosophical Society, 4 Warborough Ave, Epsom.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
