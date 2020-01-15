Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
119 Waihirere Drive
Tuateawa, Coromandel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Walter BELL

Add a Memory
Colin Walter BELL Notice
BELL, Colin Walter. Passed away at home on 13th January, 2020, surrounded by family; aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Kit, and former husband of Gillian. Father of Frances, Geoffrey, Anna and Monica, father-in- law of Linda and Roger, grandfather of Jana, Jacob and Rewa, Alex and Leah, Sam and Liam, Gabriel and Jesse, and great- grandfather of Jackson and Oscar. A gregarious and accepting friend of many. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at home, 119 Waihirere Drive, Tuateawa, Coromandel, on Thursday, 16th January at 1pm. Messages can be emailed to: [email protected], or enquiries to Frances 021 2362039. Donations to Habitat Tuateawa would be appreciated as nature brought him joy.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -