|
|
|
CAMERON, Colin Urquhart George (Toc). Navy Veteran of WW2 HMNZS Achilles and Gambia battleships. Passed away peacefully aged 95 years, 12 September 2020. Much loved father of Deidre and Dion and grandfather of Lily. Also beloved husband of Kath (Julie) Cameron and father of Eugene Cameron (both deceased). Due to current covid restrictions a memorial funeral service will be delayed till a return to Level 1. If interested in attending or any other information email [email protected] or ph 09 6263448.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2020