WILKINS, Colin Trevor. Peacefully at home on 13 July 2019 surrounded by family aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Much loved father & father-in- law of Christopher, Sonya & Richard, Geoffrey. Loved Granddad of Harry. Loved son of Maurice and Gladys Wilkins (Hastings), and respected brother of 12. Loved brother in law of Dianne Ellis. A service for Colin will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Wilkins family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019