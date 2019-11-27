Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin PARKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Thomas PARKINSON

Add a Memory
Colin Thomas PARKINSON Notice
PARKINSON, Colin Thomas. Passed away on Saturday 23 November 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Loving husband of Cecilia. Father and father in law of Paul and Sally, Petrina and Graham, Peter and Juat Lin. Loving Grandpa of Monica and Chuanren, James and Caro, Sam, Hayley, Rebecca-Rose, Anna, Maddie and Michael. At Colin's request a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice, www.harbourhospice.co.nz or North Shore Hospital, www.wellfoundation.org.nz would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -