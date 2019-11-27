|
PARKINSON, Colin Thomas. Passed away on Saturday 23 November 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Loving husband of Cecilia. Father and father in law of Paul and Sally, Petrina and Graham, Peter and Juat Lin. Loving Grandpa of Monica and Chuanren, James and Caro, Sam, Hayley, Rebecca-Rose, Anna, Maddie and Michael. At Colin's request a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice, www.harbourhospice.co.nz or North Shore Hospital, www.wellfoundation.org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019