Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Rd
Tauranga
View Map
More Obituaries for Colin THOMAS
Colin THOMAS

Colin THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Colin. Peacefully at Bethlehem Views, Tauranga on Monday 23 December 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Joyce. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Mark and Leanne, Debbie and Greg. Much loved grandfather of Ben and Courtney, Jackson and Mackenzie. Special thanks to the staff of Bethlehem Views who cared for Colin over the last weeks. Colin's service will be held at Tauranga Park 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Tuesday 7 January at 3.00pm. Communications to the Thomas family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
