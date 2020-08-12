Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's-in- Holy Trinity
Parnell
View Map
Colin Ross QC QSM PIDGEON


1939 - 2020
Colin Ross QC QSM PIDGEON Notice
PIDGEON, Colin Ross QC QSM. Born 19 March 1939, and passed away on 10 August 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Judith, cherished brother of Angela and Janiece, beloved father of David, Joanna, Philippa, Richard, Sarah and Virginia, and father-in-law of Josephine, Philip, Uday, Katie, Toby, and cherished grandpa of Lizzie, Charlotte, Cameron, Liam, Joseph, George, Matthew and Dhani and step-grandfather of Jon-Ray, Harry, Sophie and Thomas. Thanks to the staff at Selwyn Village, Handworks and to his doctors and other medical staff for their care over the years. Due to Covid-19, the funeral has been postponed, details to follow. Donations to the Heart Foundation and the Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020
