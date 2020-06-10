|
RATLIDGE, Colin Richard. Peacefully at Summerset on Summerhill, Palmerston North, on June 5, 2020 in his 91st year, surrounded by his family. Loved husband of the late Patricia, father and father in law of Andrew and Raewyn, Paul and Debbie, Tania and Chris, Stu and Kath. Granddad of Rebecca and Tamara, Sarah, Taylor and Ricoh; Lara and David, Jamie; Tamara and Kris; Tom and Ruby. Great Grandad of Max, Enzo and Remy. Messages to the Ratlidge family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A family farewell and cremation has taken place, and a memorial service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at a later date. May the trail rise up to meet you. May the mountain breeze be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; The powder remain soft underfoot and until we meet again, Let the mountain gods guide your next journey.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020