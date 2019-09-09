|
|
|
SMITH, Colin Preston. OStJ. On Sunday 8th September 2019, aged 82 years. Soul mate and best friend of Margaret. Loved father of Kerry, David and Shelly, Tracey, and Jeffrey. Much loved grandfather of Naomi, Brodie, Taliyah, Chloe, Leah, and Georgia. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at Waihi Baptist Church, corner of Kenny Street and Gilmour Street Waihi on Friday 13th September at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Smith family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019