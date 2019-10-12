|
|
|
BURRIDGE, Colin Peter. Sadly passed away at Hibiscus Hospice after a brave battle on 10th October 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Gaylene for 61 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Jackie and Rex, Brett and Jo-Anne and the late Michael. Cherished Poppa of Rachel, Sophie, Hannah, Caitlyn, Mitchell, Cameron and Kurt. Loved brother of Jean, Eileen, Bev and Lois. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at Whangaparaoa Golf Club, 1337 Whangaparaoa Road, Army Bay on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 11am. Special thanks for the amazing care and compassion given from Hibiscus Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hibiscus Hospice in Colin's memory can be made at www.harbourhospice.org.nz or at his funeral service. All communications to Burridge family c/- Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019