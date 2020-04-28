Home

BURRELL, Colin Peter. Passed away peacefully on 26th April 2020. Dearly loved son of Peter and Val. Loved partner of Jezel and cherished brother of Debbie, Gary, Keely and Mark. Loved father to Peter and Rebecca. Will be remembered by all extended family, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and friends. A private cremation service will be held with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. Rest In Peace and fly free with the angels, no longer in pain. Greatest gratitude to Waipuna Hospice for their service and support.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
