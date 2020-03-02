Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 p.m.
EAGLE, Colin Percival. Passed away age 77 on 28th February 2020, after a long illness. Colin was a loving husband of Julie and adored his four sons Glenn, Andrew, Darren, Brenton, their partners and four grandchildren. A private immediate family cremation has taken place. Please join us in the celebration of Colin's life, to be held at Julie and Colin's home on the 7th March at 5.00pm. Thanks for all the special care given to Colin at Matua Radius Care. All messages to the Eagle family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
