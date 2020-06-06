Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin MAYLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin MAYLAND

Add a Memory
Colin MAYLAND Notice
MAYLARD, Colin. On 3rd June 2020, peacefully, after a long illness. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Davina. Loved father of Kara and Donna. Loved grandad of Genevieve and Liam, and daddad of Aiden. Loved by all who knew him. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Wednesday, the 10th of June 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by a private cremation. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson's NZ would be appreciated and may be made here https://www. parkinsons.org.nz/ways-give. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Bupa NorthHaven Hospital for their excellent care of Colin. All communications to "The Maryland Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -