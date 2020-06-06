|
MAYLARD, Colin. On 3rd June 2020, peacefully, after a long illness. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Davina. Loved father of Kara and Donna. Loved grandad of Genevieve and Liam, and daddad of Aiden. Loved by all who knew him. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Wednesday, the 10th of June 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by a private cremation. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson's NZ would be appreciated and may be made here https://www. parkinsons.org.nz/ways-give. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Bupa NorthHaven Hospital for their excellent care of Colin. All communications to "The Maryland Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020