BROMWICH, Colin Leslie Freeman. Ex Post and Telegraph, Railways Te Rapa and Taumarunui. Passed away after a long battle with cancer. Age 67 years, Late of Taumarunui and Ohura. Loved son of the late Cynthia and Edward Bromwich. Loving husband of Jacky. Loving father and father in law of Yvette and Russell. Doting Poppy to Jesse, Kyra, Jayden and Kruze. Father and father in law to Cory and Dawn (America). Loved brother to Harry (deceased), Lorraine, Graeham, Catherine, Keith and families. Special thanks to Lake Taupo Hospice, Christine, Judy, Karen and Josie, to Taupo Hospital for caring for him in his last weeks. A service for Colin will be held Thursday 27 June at St Pauls Church Taumarunui, Refreshments to be held at the lower lounge of the Cosmopolitan Club. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Cancer Society PO Box 134 Hamilton 3240. All communications to C/- PO Box 940 Taupo.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
