Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Whakatane Crematorium Chapel
Ohope Road
Whakatane
Colin John VICKERY

Colin John VICKERY Notice
VICKERY, Colin John. On Friday 15th November 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 87. Loved husband of the late Joan. Loved father and father in law of Leslie and Suzanne, Karen and Misho, Mark and Teresa, Jolene and Mathew. Much loved Grandfather of Stefan, Amyee, Zarah, Tasha, Amanda, Madison, and Paige. Son of John and Doris Vickery. A funeral service for Colin will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane today (Monday) 18th November at 2pm followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Heart Foundation, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane. Communications please to the Vickery family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
