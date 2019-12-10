Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin ISAACS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin John ISAACS

Add a Memory
Colin John ISAACS Notice
ISAACS, Colin John. Died peacefully in Taupo on Tuesday 3rd December 2019, aged 88 years. At rest at last. Best friend and loving husband of Trish for 63 years. Loving and much loved Dad and father-in-law of Robyn and Rowan, Richard and Janet, Ian and Kaye, John and Kerry. Adored Poppa and Grandpa to Annie; Mike and Kate; Hayley, Kimberley and Sam; Rebecca, Jemma and Mark. Great Grandad to Lola and Nixon. As per Colin's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to Wharerangi Rest Home. Communications to Trish c/- 94/2 Wharewaka Road, Taupo, 3330. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -