ISAACS, Colin John. Died peacefully in Taupo on Tuesday 3rd December 2019, aged 88 years. At rest at last. Best friend and loving husband of Trish for 63 years. Loving and much loved Dad and father-in-law of Robyn and Rowan, Richard and Janet, Ian and Kaye, John and Kerry. Adored Poppa and Grandpa to Annie; Mike and Kate; Hayley, Kimberley and Sam; Rebecca, Jemma and Mark. Great Grandad to Lola and Nixon. As per Colin's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to Wharerangi Rest Home. Communications to Trish c/- 94/2 Wharewaka Road, Taupo, 3330. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019