|
|
|
CATTLEY, Colin John. At Te Aroha Community Hospital (after a long illness), on 10th March 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth. Much loved Dad of Les (Australia), Gaylene and Alan, and loved Grandad of Kayla and Craig, Mellony and Kieran, Georgina and Andrew. Grandad Colin of Braxton, Mia, Lola; Cee-jay, Latoya and Tyler. To be privately cremated, in accordance with Colin's wishes. A Celebration of Colin's life will be advised at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020