BUCHANAN, Colin John. Born April 21, 1934. Passed away on June 4, 2019. Bev and family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the many friends and family who visited, sent flowers, baking, phone calls and so many many lovely card when Colin passed away. The attendance at this funeral was overwhelming and we feel sure he would be humbled by it. As so many addresses are unknown we ask that you accept this message as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019