BUCHANAN, Colin John. At Waikato Hospital on 4th June 2019, after a brief illness; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev, for 63 years. Loved Dad of Chris, Angela, and Darryl. Loved 'Col' of Morgan and Megan, Robert and Yuka, Katherine, Tayler and Brock, Gregory, Charlotte and Dan, William; and loved 'Col Col' of Sophie, Mitchell, Cooper, George, Cullen and Ellie. A Celebration of Colin's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Monday 10th June at 1:30pm, followed by private cremation. Heartfelt thanks to the Doctors and staff of OPR5 Waikato Hospital for their love and attention to Colin.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
