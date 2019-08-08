Home

Colin James STEVENS

Colin James STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Colin James. On 5 August 2019 peacefully at Trevellyn Home and Hospital surrounded by family, aged 75 years. Much loved companion of Reneé (New York), and dearly loved former husband of Denva. Adored father and father-in- law of Ritchie and Lucy, Debbie and Phil. Much loved Grandad of Emily, Thomas and Oliver. A special thanks to Jan and the amazing team at Trevellyn. A private family service has been held and a celebration for Colin will be held at The Oaks Lounge, Seddon Park Cricket Ground, Seddon Road, Frankton, on Sunday, 11 August 2019 from 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to SPCA. All communications to the Stevens family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
