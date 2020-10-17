|
|
|
BUTLER, Colin James Melville. Peacefully passed away at Hospice Waikato on Tuesday, 13th October 2020. Aged 83 Years. Dearly loved husband of the Late Raelyn. Much loved Father to Tony and Wendy, John, and the Late Sheryll. Respected Grandad to Georgia, Ryan and Great Grandad to Tavia. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice Waikato for the wonderful care shown to Colin. A celebration of Colin's life will be held Tuesday, the 20th of October 2020 at 1:00pm at the Hamilton Park Chapel, Newstead, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Butler Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020