HOWARD, Colin James (Colin). On 7th July 2019, passed away after a short illness at Waitakere Hospital, aged 85 years. Loved husband of the late Norma and cherished partner of Faye. Much loved dad of Garry and Kerri, Colin and Alison, Ray and Denise, Norm and Christine. Adored poppa to Kurt and Natasha, Daniel, Jodi, Jenna and Brittany, Jamie and Ethan and great poppa to Elly. Forever in our hearts. A memorial service celebrating Colin's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
