Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Church of Christ NZ
8 Mount Roskill Road
Mount Roskill
EASTABROOK, Colin James. On January 17 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of the late Colleen. Both now with Jesus. Wonderful father of Stuart and Michelle, Darryl and Helen, Rachel and David, Trevor and Danielle. Grandfather of Andrew and Melissa, Zac and Xanthe, Hana, Zaria, Joelle and Benson, Sasha, Rose, Leila, Jack and Pearl. A service for Colin will be held at the Church of Christ NZ, 8 Mount Roskill Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland on Thursday 23 January at 12 Noon. Communications to Davis Funeral Homes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
