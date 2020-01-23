|
|
|
CRAIGIE, Colin James. Reg No 336037, K Force, SAS; Mensa No 0067. 20 July 1930 - 20 January 2020. Loved husband of Sandra and loving father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Barry, Eainn, Bruce, Malcolm, and Margaret. Loved son of David and Nora (nee Meiklejohn) and brother of Alexander (aka Allan Connolly) and Shirley, Joan and Arthur, Syd, Doug abd Thelma (all deceased). Respected brother-in-law of Mary and Ray (deceased), Martin (deceased) and Margaret. Our thanks to carers Titama and the late Annie, District Nurses, Wellington Free Ambulance, Te Omanga Hospice, especially Keryn, and Radio NZ, especially Kim Hill and Katherine Ryan for being informative and stimulating over the years. A service for Colin will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Monday, 27 January 2020 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to "The Craigie Family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel: (04) 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020