RUSSELL, Colin Hillier. Passed away 21 June 2019 at Edmund Hillary Hospital, in his 68th year (his troubles are over). Dearly loved son of the late Peter and Joan Russell. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and John, Lorraine and the late Jim, and Bruce. Loved uncle of Andrew and Nicole, Peter and Allison, Kirstyn and Adam and Jonathan. Loved great-uncle of Jayden, Callum, Reilly, Maddison, Keighly and Joseph. Special thanks to Sue from Highlands Metlife and the wonderful staff at Edmund Hillary. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, 1.30pm Monday 1 July 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
