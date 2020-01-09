|
PARRY, Colin Graeme. RNZAF 432370. 14 September 1924 - 4 January 2020, at Tamahere Eventide Home. Dearly loved and loving Husband of the late Joyce. Much loved Father and Father in law of Roger and Dawn, Jenny Cornes (deceased), and Graeme and Marie. Loved Pop of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Hamilton South Baptist Church, Ohaupo Road, Hamilton on Monday 13 January 2020 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bible Society of NZ and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Parry family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020