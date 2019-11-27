Home

Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Colin George POSTLEWAIGHT

Colin George POSTLEWAIGHT Notice
POSTLEWAIGHT, Colin George. Peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday 25 November 2019, in his 80th year. Much loved husband of Margaret. Adored father of David and Shiree, Jane and Stuart, Sue and Richard. Cherished "Gran Gran" and Grandad of Aleisha, Ashleigh, Nathan, Christopher, Lexi and Zara. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at St Judes Anglican Church, 25 St Judes Street, Avondale on Monday 2 December at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to mercyhospice.org.nz would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
