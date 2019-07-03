|
|
|
JEFFRIES, Colin George (Tee Cee). Husband to Irene for 46 years. Died peacefully in his 83rd year at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata surrounded by friends and family. A memorial service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at the Matamata Club, 9 Rawhiti Avenue, Matamata on Friday 5 July at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Matamata Daltons Daisies Palliative Care Unit, Pohlen Hospital, PO Box 239 Matamata 3440. Communications to the Jeffries Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, Short Street, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019