Colin George (Tee Cee) JEFFRIES

Colin George (Tee Cee) JEFFRIES Notice
JEFFRIES, Colin George (Tee Cee). Husband to Irene for 46 years. Died peacefully in his 83rd year at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata surrounded by friends and family. A memorial service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at the Matamata Club, 9 Rawhiti Avenue, Matamata on Friday 5 July at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Matamata Daltons Daisies Palliative Care Unit, Pohlen Hospital, PO Box 239 Matamata 3440. Communications to the Jeffries Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, Short Street, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
