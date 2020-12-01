|
DYSON, Colin George. On November 27th at Powley House, Colin quietly slipped away. Loved Husband of Kay (Kathy). Loved father and father in law of Brett and Natasha (Ohaeawai) Neil (Auckland) Logan and Yvonne (Geraldine) Stacey and Paul Barrett (Auckland); Loved Granddad of Flynn. Funeral Service to be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Thursday 3rd December at 12:30pm. Thanks to the staff at Powley House Care Unit.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020