Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
Colin George BATES

Colin George BATES Notice
BATES, Colin George. Peacefully passed away at Bupa Beach Haven Care Home on 5 July 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Leona for 60 years and treasured father of Stephen, Karen and partner Carol and grandfather of Karl and partner Maggie. Cherished brother of Maureen and the late Jacky and cherished brother-in-law of Charles (deceased), Malcolm, Duncan (deceased), Lawrence and Shirley, Bill (deceased) and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 12 July at 12.30pm, followed by burial at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
