Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin FIFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Francis FIFE

Add a Memory
Colin Francis FIFE Notice
FIFE, Colin Francis. Colin died at home on Wednesday, 28 August 2019, aged 36, after a short collision with cancer. Adored husband of Janna McGuigan; very proud daddy of Arthur, Beatrice, and Eleanor; treasured son of Allan Fife and Susan Noseworthy; wonderful brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Jennifer, Timothy, Bianca, Phoebe and Natalie; and much loved son-in-law and brother-in-law of Phil, Janet, Nicholas, Thomas, Timothy, and Claire. Loved and mourned in equal measure, we were so lucky to have him. Messages may be addressed to the Fife family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Women's Refuge would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cffife2808 A service in Colin's honour will be held at the Chapel of Christ's College, Canterbury, 33 Rolleston Avenue, Christchurch, on Wednesday, September 4, at 2:00pm. All welcome.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.