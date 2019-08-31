|
FIFE, Colin Francis. Colin died at home on Wednesday, 28 August 2019, aged 36, after a short collision with cancer. Adored husband of Janna McGuigan; very proud daddy of Arthur, Beatrice, and Eleanor; treasured son of Allan Fife and Susan Noseworthy; wonderful brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Jennifer, Timothy, Bianca, Phoebe and Natalie; and much loved son-in-law and brother-in-law of Phil, Janet, Nicholas, Thomas, Timothy, and Claire. Loved and mourned in equal measure, we were so lucky to have him. Messages may be addressed to the Fife family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Women's Refuge would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cffife2808 A service in Colin's honour will be held at the Chapel of Christ's College, Canterbury, 33 Rolleston Avenue, Christchurch, on Wednesday, September 4, at 2:00pm. All welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019