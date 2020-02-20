Home

Colin Eric (Tolli) WEBBER

Colin Eric (Tolli) WEBBER Notice
WEBBER, Colin Eric (Tolli). Passed away surrounded by his family at home on February 18th 2020, aged 74. Loved husband of Hilary for almost 50 years. Adored father of Glen and Lily, Hayley, and Ryan. Very special Poppa Tolli to Caoimhe, Jack and Chris, Harrison, Baxter, Hugo and Maggie. Special thanks to everyone who helped with his care in the last month, he will be dearly missed by all. A Roto-o-rangi Icon. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at 1.00pm on Sunday 23rd February at the Roto- o-rangi School. All welcome to attend. "May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
