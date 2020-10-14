Home

Colin Douglas MCLEAN

Colin Douglas MCLEAN Notice
MCLEAN, Colin Douglas. Peacefully passed away in Tauranga on 1 October 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison. Dearly loved and precious Dad to Neil and Jill, Shelley and Rob. Loving and devoted Granddad and Grandy to Jason, Ben, Talia, Anna and Kate. A family service for Colin was held on 12 October 2020 in Tauranga. Special thanks and appreciation to the staff and carers at Bob Owens Retirement Village, for their care and kindness of our Dad and Grandy.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
