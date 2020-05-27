|
BROWN, Colin Douglas. SN 424639 Aircraftman First Class R.N.Z.A.F WW2 Vet NZ and Fiji On May 19, 2020 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital, in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of Maud. Much loved father and father in law of Barry and Lyn, Glennys and Irv, Murray, Leonie (Deceased), Warren and Monica. Adored and loved Poppa to his 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In accordance with Colin's wishes a family service has been held. A special thank you to Maryanne and all her staff at Parahaki Court Rest Home Whangarei, Jason and all his staff at ward 16 Whangarei Hospital for the love, care and dedication shown to Colin and his family. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Salvation Army, PO Box 431, Whangarei 0140 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Colin Brown Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020