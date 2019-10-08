Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin David DEAN

Add a Memory
Colin David DEAN Notice
DEAN, Colin David. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 6 October 2019, on the eve of his hundredth birthday, in Tauranga. Will be sadly missed by his children; John and Robyn, Ross and Sue, Suzanne and Lance Cook, Marg and Nigel McConnochie, his eight grandchildren and his thirteen great grandchildren. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Friday 11 October at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147, would be appreciated. Communication to the Dean Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.