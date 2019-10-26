|
SHAW, Colin Clyde. Passed away peacefully on 19th October 2019 at his residence in Tauranga. Clyde is survived by his children Lawrence, Mark, Marlene Yern and Gary; grandchildren Danny, Ben and Emily Shaw; Jason, Darryn and Kieran Yern and Brendan, Olivia and Erika Shaw; and his many great grandchildren. A funeral will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Saturday 2 November at 1pm. Flowers welcome. Communications to the Shaw family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019