Colin Clyde SHAW

Colin Clyde SHAW Notice
SHAW, Colin Clyde. Passed away peacefully on 19th October 2019 at his residence in Tauranga. Clyde is survived by his children Lawrence, Mark, Marlene Yern and Gary; grandchildren Danny, Ben and Emily Shaw; Jason, Darryn and Kieran Yern and Brendan, Olivia and Erika Shaw; and his many great grandchildren. A funeral will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Saturday 2 November at 1pm. Flowers welcome. Communications to the Shaw family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
