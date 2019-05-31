|
BENSON, Colin Clifford. Passed away peacefully in Manurewa surrounded by his family on 29 May 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Kay. Loving father and father- in-law of Shona and Steve, Christine, Glenn and Sue. Cherished granddad of Daniel, Eric, Aleisha, Jaedn, Isaac, and great-granddad of Luke, Aiden, Eli and Ashleigh. "A kind and gentle man who lived a life of service to others and will be sorely missed." A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 4 June at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice or St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/CCBenson2905.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
