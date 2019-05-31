Home

Colin Clifford BENSON

BENSON, Colin Clifford. Passed away peacefully in Manurewa surrounded by his family on 29 May 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Kay. Loving father and father- in-law of Shona and Steve, Christine, Glenn and Sue. Cherished granddad of Daniel, Eric, Aleisha, Jaedn, Isaac, and great-granddad of Luke, Aiden, Eli and Ashleigh. "A kind and gentle man who lived a life of service to others and will be sorely missed." A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 4 June at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice or St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/CCBenson2905.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
