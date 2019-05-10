|
|
|
McCORD, Colin Campbell. Service number 273749, WWII Pacific Theatre. Born 2nd November 1920, passed away on 8th May 2019 at Tasman Care Home Henderson, aged 98 years. Husband of the late Gladys (nee McAulay). Loved father of Denis, Jean, Alan, Pamela and Diane. Grandpa of Campbell. Scott, Deane, Glenn, Jacqui, David and Deborah. Great Grandpa of Charlotte, Amelia and Olivia. Finally resting in peace. Service will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church, 425 Great North Road, Henderson on Tuesday 14th May at 2pm. Refreshments to follow. All correspondence to the McCord family c/- Wm. Morrison Funeral Directors, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Waitakere 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
Read More