GORDON, Colin Brett (Brett). Passed away at home on his 65th Birthday surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Toni, adored father of Claire, Abbie and Reuben, treasured Poppa of Bo, Jack, Poppy and Ollie.We are immensely sad to say goodbye, but take comfort that he suffers no more, and the struggle to stay with us has ended. Thank you to all those who helped us care for Brett over the last few weeks. A celebration of Brett's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 458 SH25, RD2, Coromandel 3582.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
