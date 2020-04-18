Home

Colin Bert (Colin) RANBY

Colin Bert (Colin) RANBY Notice
RANBY, Colin Bert (Colin). Born December 03, 1926. Passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Gwen (Gwenneth). Dearly loved father and friend of Janice and Ian, Lynette and Graeme. A much loved Grandpa of Leon and Karen, Ceri and Rob, Careen and Jason, Kyla and Matt. Special Great Grandpa of Emily, Cooper and Aston, Connor and Bodhi. A special thank you to the staff at Ohope Beach Care for their loving care of Colin. A private cremation will be held. Communications please to the Ranby family, C/- P O Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
