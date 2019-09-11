Home

Colin Anthony READINGS

Colin Anthony READINGS Notice
READINGS, Colin Anthony. Passed away peacefully on Friday 6 September, 2019. Aged 76 years. Much loved husband to Anne, father of David, Scott, Andrew and Jo, and their partners, and grandfather to Cole, Katie, Ella and Jax. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 13 September, 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Auckland P.O Box 1724 Auckland 1140, would be very much appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
