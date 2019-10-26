|
ROSS, Colin Alexander. Passed away peacefully on 22 October 2019 at Kimihia Resthome and Hospital, Huntly, in his 79th year. Loved father and father-in- law of Daren and Kim, Brian and Rachael. Loved grandad to Kieran and Karl; Jaime and Alan. Loved great grandad of Jake, Ava; Ace and Demi. The family extend their grateful thanks to the wonderful team at Kimihia for looking after their father and treating him so well. A Service for Colin will be held at the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton on Tuesday 29 October at 11am. All communications to the Ross Family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019