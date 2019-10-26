Home

Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Colin Alexander ROSS

Colin Alexander ROSS Notice
ROSS, Colin Alexander. Passed away peacefully on 22 October 2019 at Kimihia Resthome and Hospital, Huntly, in his 79th year. Loved father and father-in- law of Daren and Kim, Brian and Rachael. Loved grandad to Kieran and Karl; Jaime and Alan. Loved great grandad of Jake, Ava; Ace and Demi. The family extend their grateful thanks to the wonderful team at Kimihia for looking after their father and treating him so well. A Service for Colin will be held at the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton on Tuesday 29 October at 11am. All communications to the Ross Family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
