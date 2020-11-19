Home

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
72 Colville Road
Dargaville
Service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Kaipara Heritage Machinery Club (Lighthouse Museum)
Clyde Thomas McKENZIE


1943 - 2020
McKENZIE, Clyde Thomas. Sunrise 28 December 1943 Sunset 15 November 2020 Suddenly passed away on Sunday evening surrounded by whanau. Loved Husband of Late Ann. Devoted Father of Kim, Morgan, Jade and Victoria.Father in law to Tania and Dustin. Loved Poppa of Tiana, Zeke, Luanne, Conaar and Marcus. Great Poppa Clyde to Jayden, Kyllah, Awhina, Maia, Pounamu and Mahia. Clyde will be home on Thursday 19th of November if anyone wants to pay their respects at 72 Colville Road Dargaville, followed by his service on Monday the 23rd of November 12pm at the Kaipara Heritage Machinery Club (Lighthouse Museum) Dad will take his last ride to the Maunu Crematorium in Whangarei, convoy leaves at 3:30pm from Morris & Morris funeral home in Dargaville. To be finally reunited with his love
